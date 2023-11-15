Cool Stuff: The Abyss, True Lies, And Aliens Are All Finally Getting 4K Digital And Blu-Ray Releases
The time has come! For years, fans have been waiting for director James Cameron to give "The Abyss" and "True Lies" proper high-definition releases. These two films from the "Terminator" and "Titanic" filmmaker's filmography have never been officially released on Blu-ray, let alone the higher definition 4K format. With the recent news of "The Abyss" getting a special edition 4K remaster in theaters this December, we figured that would change, and now we have the official news that's better than we could have hoped.
James Cameron's production banner Lightstorm Films has announced that "The Abyss" and "True Lies" are finally getting released in 4K Ultra HD. Basically, they're skipping right over the standard Blu-ray and getting 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray disc releases. But before that, both movies, along with Cameron's beloved sci-fi action sequel "Aliens," will be getting 4K releases on digital a few months before they hit physical media. And for all you "Avatar" fans, there will also be new collector's editions of both "Avatar" and "Avatar: The Way of Water" arriving soon as well.
For all the release dates, special features, and more details on "The Abyss," "True Lies" and more getting released on 4K, keep reading!
Glorious 4K!
To begin with, December 12, 2023 (one week after "Titanic" hits 4K) will see the 4K Ultra HD digital release of "The Abyss," "True Lies," and "Aliens," marking the first time any of these movies have been offered in the 4K HD format. But if you're a physical media collector, you'll sadly have to wait a little bit longer to check out the 4K versions of these movies, because all three films won't be available on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray disc until March 12, 2024.
Along with the crystal clear 4K transfer with Dolby Vision HDR and Atmos audio mix, both "The Abyss" and "True Lies" will be arriving with some new special features. Here's the breakdown:
"The Abyss"
- Deep Dive: A Conversation with James Cameron – An exclusive new sit-down with James Cameron as he revisits the origin of the project and addresses some of the myths behind the production.
- The Legacy of "The Abyss" – Discover the lasting legacy of "The Abyss" with stories from James Cameron and the crew about how and why the film continues to have an impact on filmmaking today.
"True Lies"
- Fear Is Not an Option: A Look Back at "True Lies" – Unveil the explosive behind-the-scenes secrets of "True Lies" with the cast and crew as they share untold tales of daring stunts, cutting-edge technology, and the comedic genius that brought this spy-thriller to life.
- Still Gallery – Dive into the production secrets of "True Lies" with these exclusive behind-the-scenes documents and more.
If you kept scrolling for the "Avatar" and "Avatar: The Way of Water" updates, you'll find everything you need below.
I see you ... buying these movies again
On December 12, the Collector's Edition of both "Avatar" and "Avatar: The Way of Water" will be released on 4K at digital retailers. A week later, on December 19, fans will be able to get their hands on the physical media version of the "Avatar" 4K Collector's Edition (seen above), an "Avatar" 3D Blu-ray, and an "Avatar" 4K limited edition SteelBook that will only be available at Best Buy (seen below). On the same day, the "Avatar: The Way of Water" 4K Collector's Edition will also be available on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray disc.
What's so special about these new releases? Since "Avatar" has already been given an extensive collector's edition physical media release with tons of special features from behind-the-scenes of the making of the movie, there are only two new bonus features included:
- Behind-The-Scenes Presentation Hosted by Jon Landau – Join Jon Landau as he unlocks the cinematic secrets behind the making of "Avatar."
- Colonel Miles Quaritch RDA Promos – Get an inside look into the RDA with these in-universe promos hosted by Colonel Miles Quaritch.
But the "Avatar: The Way of Water" 4K Collector's Edition is coming with a plethora of special features:
- Behind-the-Scenes Presentation Hosted by Jon Landau – Join Jon Landau as he takes you behind the scenes of the making of AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER and discover the groundbreaking techniques used to bring audiences back to Pandora.
- Memories from "Avatar: The Way of Water" – Producer Jon Landau joins Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang in a conversation about their experiences and insights coming back to Pandora 13 years later in "Avatar: The Way of Water"
- Production Design Panel Hosted by Jon Landau – Uncover the inspiration behind the new designs of "Avatar: The Way of Water" with the award-winning Production Design team in this conversation hosted by Jon Landau.
- Deleted/Extended Scenes – 12 deleted/extended scenes.
- Scene Deconstruction – View 11 scenes in various production stages: final with picture-in-picture reference, template and performance capture.
Production Materials
- One Meal a Day – James Cameron discusses the on-set initiative to eat one vegan meal a day.
- Editing – Learn, step by step, how the editing team transformed reference camera footage into the compelling narrative of "Avatar: The Way of Water".
- 3D Technology – Learn how the production team pushed 3D technology to new depths in this behind-the-scenes featurette.
- Virtual Camera – Join Richard Baneham, Oscar®-winning visual effects supervisor, and the visual effects team as they discuss the virtual camera's role in the production process.
- Bringing the RDA to Life – Join James Cameron, Jon Landau, David Vickery and the ILM team for a look at the visual effects created for the opening sequences of the film.
- Tank Timelapse – Watch the building of the underwater performance capture tank in this timelapse video.
- Wētā Reel – VFX breakdown of shots by Wētā Effects.
- ILM Reel – VFX breakdown of shots by ILM.
- CJ Jones Sign Language Guide – Learn the basics of the Metkayina sign language from creator CJ Jones.
- JackCam – Join Jack Champion ("Spider") as he interviews cast and crew on the set of "Avatar: The Way of Water"
- Shaman Blessing – A Brazilian shaman blesses the production of "Avatar: The Way of Water"
- Cliff Curtis Blessings – Actor Cliff Curtis gives Maori blessings for the cast and crew of "Avatar: The Way of Water"
Beyond the Screen
- Pandora – The World of Avatar – Discover the story behind the artistry and imagination of Pandora – the World of Avatar at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
- Crew Movie – Avatar – The Way of the Jimverse – Join producer Jon Landau on an animated adventure across the Jimverse to restore order and save the world of Pandora.
- James Cameron and Jon Landau Hand and Footprint Ceremony – See James Cameron and Jon Landau honored with a hand and footprint ceremony in front of the world famous Chinese Theater in Hollywood, CA.
- Scene at the Academy – Check out this Academy featurette for "Avatar: The Way of Water", diving into a key moment from the film.
Archives: Script, Artwork, Marketing
- Monday Night Football TV Spot – Watch the TV spot broadcast exclusively during ESPN's "Monday Night Football."
Still Galleries – Dive into the AVATAR Archives with these exclusive behind-the- scenes production assets.