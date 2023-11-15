Cool Stuff: The Abyss, True Lies, And Aliens Are All Finally Getting 4K Digital And Blu-Ray Releases

The time has come! For years, fans have been waiting for director James Cameron to give "The Abyss" and "True Lies" proper high-definition releases. These two films from the "Terminator" and "Titanic" filmmaker's filmography have never been officially released on Blu-ray, let alone the higher definition 4K format. With the recent news of "The Abyss" getting a special edition 4K remaster in theaters this December, we figured that would change, and now we have the official news that's better than we could have hoped.

James Cameron's production banner Lightstorm Films has announced that "The Abyss" and "True Lies" are finally getting released in 4K Ultra HD. Basically, they're skipping right over the standard Blu-ray and getting 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray disc releases. But before that, both movies, along with Cameron's beloved sci-fi action sequel "Aliens," will be getting 4K releases on digital a few months before they hit physical media. And for all you "Avatar" fans, there will also be new collector's editions of both "Avatar" and "Avatar: The Way of Water" arriving soon as well.

For all the release dates, special features, and more details on "The Abyss," "True Lies" and more getting released on 4K, keep reading!