Cool Stuff: Titanic Comes To 4K Blu-Ray In December, Including A Beautiful Collector's Edition
There are few movies that have matched up to the acclaim and box office success of James Cameron's "Titanic." Packed with romance, suspense, drama, and big screen spectacle inspired by a historical tragedy, it's of the greatest films ever made. However, what "Titanic" has been missing is a proper release in the top high-definition format, but that changes this winter.
Paramount Home Entertainment has announced that James Cameron's "Titanic" has been remastered for release on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc, and it will be released just in time for Christmas on December 5, 2023.
Along with a ton of legacy special features from previous home video releases, there are also a handful of new featurettes with reflections from Cameron himself, as well as star Kate Winslet and producer Jon Landau. Sadly, it seems like Leonardo DiCaprio was just too busy to partake in any of the new retrospective bonus features, which is a bit of a bummer.
Along with the standard two-disc 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray discs, Paramount is also releasing a Limited-Edition Collector's Boxed Set that is perfect for the biggest "Titanic" fans out there. Even though the box set and the cover art features the awful poster art for the movie's 25th anniversary theatrical re-release, at least the special boxed set will include these additional collectibles:
- A hardcover coffee table book detailing the making of the film's most iconic scenes
- A detailed schematic inspired by the actual ship blueprint, highlighting locations of key scenes
- Movie prop reproductions of a boarding pass, launch viewing ticket, ship menus, and notes from Jack to Rose and Rose to Cal
- Sheet music for the multi-award-winning hit "My Heart Will Go On"
Below, you can get the full roster of special features that will be on the new "Titanic" 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray release.
I'm the king of the world!
Here are all the new bonus features you'll find on the Blu-ray bonus disc included in the 4K home media release of "Titanic" this December:
- TITANIC: Stories From the Heart—NEW! - Director James Cameron, producer Jon Landau, and star Kate Winslet share memories and favorite moments and recount the challenges of making the greatest love story in cinema history. Go back in time with film clips, photos and behind-the-scenes moments.
- Behind-the Scenes presentation hosted by Jon Landau—NEW! - Jon Landau introduces a series of behind-the-scenes segments showcasing the making of TITANIC.
- Trailer Presentation hosted by Jon Landau—NEW! - Jon Landau shares an inside glimpse into the marketing of TITANIC with a story of how a 4-minute trailer overseen by the filmmakers was delivered to theatres, instead of the original "action" trailer.
- Fan Poster Art — NEW!
Here are the legacy bonus features and previously released material included in the new release:
- TITANIC: 25 Years Later with James Cameron - James Cameron explores the enduring myths and mysteries of the shipwreck, and mounts tests to see whether Jack could have fit on that raft and survived.
- Reflections on TITANIC (4 parts)
- Deleted Scenes with optional commentary by James Cameron
- Additional Behind-the-Scenes
- Deep-Dive Presentation narrated by James Cameron
- $200,000,001: A Ship's Odyssey (The TITANIC Crew Video)
- Videomatics
- Visual Effects
- Music Video "My Heart Will Go On" by Celine Dion
- Still Galleries
4K Ultra HD Disc
- Director Commentary by James Cameron
- Cast and Crew Commentary
- Historical Commentary by Don Lynch and Ken Marschall