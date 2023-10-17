Cool Stuff: Titanic Comes To 4K Blu-Ray In December, Including A Beautiful Collector's Edition

There are few movies that have matched up to the acclaim and box office success of James Cameron's "Titanic." Packed with romance, suspense, drama, and big screen spectacle inspired by a historical tragedy, it's of the greatest films ever made. However, what "Titanic" has been missing is a proper release in the top high-definition format, but that changes this winter.

Paramount Home Entertainment has announced that James Cameron's "Titanic" has been remastered for release on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc, and it will be released just in time for Christmas on December 5, 2023.

Along with a ton of legacy special features from previous home video releases, there are also a handful of new featurettes with reflections from Cameron himself, as well as star Kate Winslet and producer Jon Landau. Sadly, it seems like Leonardo DiCaprio was just too busy to partake in any of the new retrospective bonus features, which is a bit of a bummer.

Paramount Home Media

Along with the standard two-disc 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray discs, Paramount is also releasing a Limited-Edition Collector's Boxed Set that is perfect for the biggest "Titanic" fans out there. Even though the box set and the cover art features the awful poster art for the movie's 25th anniversary theatrical re-release, at least the special boxed set will include these additional collectibles:

A hardcover coffee table book detailing the making of the film's most iconic scenes

A detailed schematic inspired by the actual ship blueprint, highlighting locations of key scenes

Movie prop reproductions of a boarding pass, launch viewing ticket, ship menus, and notes from Jack to Rose and Rose to Cal

Sheet music for the multi-award-winning hit "My Heart Will Go On"

Below, you can get the full roster of special features that will be on the new "Titanic" 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray release.