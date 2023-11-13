James Cameron Is (Finally) Releasing The Abyss: Special Edition Remastered In 4K In Theaters This December

Most of the moviegoing population is probably under the assumption that "Titanic" was director James Cameron's first seafaring movie, but they'd be wrong! That honor goes to "The Abyss," the 1989 sci-fi flick that went on to garner four Academy Award nominations and win the Oscar for Best Visual Effects. (Okay, fine, it actually goes to 1982's horrific "Piranha II: The Spawning," but be prepared for every Cameron fan to shove you into a locker if you try to make that case). The only drawback of "The Abyss," however, is that its availability has long been a matter of concern among film enthusiasts. Years ago, /Film covered the rumors that the movie would finally come to Blu-ray and 4K after only being available on DVD. Last we heard, this was still the plan ... but now we're hearing from the man, myth, and legend himself that fans will finally get the chance to watch the movie exactly the way Cameron intended it — on the big screen and through the fabled Special Edition.

Cameron announced the news himself on Twitter (now known as X, if you're into that) to immediate celebrations on social media. Here's what the director had to say about this long-awaited development:

I'm excited for you to experience The Abyss: Special Edition, now remastered in 4K, only in theaters on December 6. pic.twitter.com/3BxySSMcJU — James Cameron (@JimCameron) November 13, 2023