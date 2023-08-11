Alien: Awakening - Is It Happening?

It's probably fair to say that, without Ridley Scott, "Alien: Awakening" will never happen. Both "Prometheus" and "Covenant" were very much Scott's (chest-bursting) babies, and the chances of a new director joining the franchise to helm a third prequel stand at close to zero. With that in mind, you can learn a lot from what he has said — or not said — about "Awakening" in recent years.

Scott first mentioned "Alien: Awakening" in his 2017 interview with Fandango. After that, however, he went quiet on the subject. Only in 2020, about a month after news of his Apple TV deal landed in the press, did he allude to the "Covenant" sequel once more, telling The Los Angeles Times that there was still "a lot of mileage" in the "Alien" franchise. Around the same time, he told Forbes that another movie was still "in process," adding, "We went down a route to try and reinvent the wheel with 'Prometheus' and 'Covenant' ... But you know, you're asking fundamental questions like, 'Has the Alien himself, the facehugger, the chestburster, have they all run out of steam? Do you have to rethink the whole bloody thing and simply use the word franchise?' That's always the fundamental question."

It's obviously reassuring to hear that Scott hasn't gone completely cold on "Alien: Awakening" (or at least, he hadn't in 2020) but let's not kid ourselves: He doesn't exactly seem brimming with enthusiasm — and the fact that he's said nothing about it since doesn't kindle much hope.