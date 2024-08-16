Longlegs Is Now The Biggest Indie Horror Box Office Hit In A Decade

Neon's "Longlegs" has officially crossed the $100 million mark at the global box office. Director Osgood Perkins' acclaimed, R-rated serial killer flick has been chugging along in theaters even against strong competition from the likes of "Deadpool & Wolverine," "Twisters," and "Inside Out 2," among others, over the past month. Now, the film has (long)legged its way into the record books, becoming the highest-grossing indie horror movie in a decade.

According to a press release, "Longlegs" has cleared $72 million in North America, with the rest of its ever-growing total coming from overseas markets. The film now ranks as the highest-grossing R-rated horror movie of the year, as well as Neon's highest-grossing movie ever, overtaking the Best Picture-winner "Parasite." It all started with a shocking $22 million opening weekend in mid-July, which set the film up for one of the most impressive runs we've seen at the box office in 2024 thus far. Given the modest $10 million production budget and thrifty marketing spend, this one will turn a very healthy profit for all involved.

By my calculations, "Longlegs" is now the biggest indie horror hit since James Wan's "Insidious" ($99.5 million worldwide) in 2011. That speaks volumes, given that Wan is a very audience-friendly filmmaker as the man behind the "Saw" and "Conjuring" franchises as well. Perkins, on the other hand, is a challenging director who made an uncompromising, exceedingly dark movie about a deranged serial killer that somehow managed to cut through the noise and become the biggest horror hit of 2024 to date. To say that it's impressive would be an understatement.