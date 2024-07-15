How Neon's Longlegs Scored One Of The Most Impressive Indie Box Office Openings Of The Century

It is not an exaggeration to say that Neon's buzzy horror flick "Longlegs" has instantly become one of the biggest box office surprises of the year. It simply cannot be overstated just how shocking it is that this particular movie did what it did in its first weekend in theaters. For a studio that has only ever had five movies make more than $10 million domestically at the box office during the entirety of their theatrical runs, a debut north of $20 million on opening weekend is downright staggering. Yet, that's precisely what happened.

Hailing from director Oz Perkins, "Longlegs" pulled in $22.6 million this past weekend domestically, absolutely obliterating even the most optimistic projections. It even blew past Apple and Sony's much flashier "Fly Me to the Moon," which opened to $10 million against a $100 million budget. To be perfectly clear, even if "Longlegs" had made one third of what it made, we would still be talking about it as a success. Now? We're talking about one of the most impressive openings for an indie movie — regardless of genre — of the last decade. It's that impressive. The film's performance only gets more jaw-dropping the more you look at it, and that's precisely what we're here to do.

So what went right for Neon's runaway horror hit? How did Nicolas Cage and Maika Monroe become this summer's hottest horror duo? We're going to look at the five biggest reasons that "Longlegs" found such unlikely breakout success at the box office, from glowing reviews to a marketing campaign that will be talked about for years to come. Let's get into it.