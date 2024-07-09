MaXXXine Sends Off The X Horror Trilogy On A Box Office High Note

It hasn't been a blockbuster year for horror at the box office in 2024, but A24 and director Ti West just delivered a solid little debut with "MaXXXine." Building off of the success of "X" and "Pearl" in 2022, West's trilogy centered on Mia Goth's Maxine Minx has come to a close on a high note: The latest entry opened higher than either of the previous films by a pretty significant margin. While that's still small potatoes in the grand scheme of things, a win is a win.

"MaXXXine" opened to $6.7 million domestically over the weekend, landing at number four on the charts, with "Inside Out 2" ($30.3 million) and "Despicable Me 4" ($75 million) owning the lion's share of the attention from moviegoers. But horror fans still turned out to see what West and Goth had cooked up, with the film pulling in another $1.1 million overseas for a $7.8 million global debut.

For further context, "X" opened to $4.2 million in 2022 on its way to $14.7 million worldwide, while "Pearl" opened to $3.1 million en route to $9.8 million worldwide. One key difference is that "Peal" opened on nearly 3,000 screens, whereas "MaXXXine" opened on 2,450. So it made more money on fewer screens, giving it a better per-screen average. That said, it is important to point out that West made both "X" and "Pearl" on shoestring budgets of $1 million each, making use of sets that were already built to maximize efficiency. This trilogy capper was certainly more expensive, boasting an impressive ensemble cast. But even so, it should be another winner for A24.