A Quiet Place: Day One Finally Lifts The 2024 Box Office Curse On Horror Movies

The year might have gotten off to a slow start at the box office, but things are finally starting to heat up in the back half of 2024. Not only did "Inside Out 2" just cross the $1 billion mark after a stellar $57.4 million third weekend in theaters, but Paramount's "A Quiet Place: Day One" finally delivered the horror hit that we've been waiting for. Indeed, the third installment in the ever-expanding sci-fi franchise delivered a franchise-best domestic opening, taking in an estimated $53 million. But that's just the tip of the iceberg.

Director Michael Sarnoski's "Quiet Place" prequel also took in a stellar $45.5 million overseas, bringing its global total to $98.5 million. With that, it becomes the highest-grossing horror movie of 2024 worldwide after just a single weekend in theaters. The previous record belonged to the South Korean blockbuster "Exhuma," which did $97.6 million worth of business around the world, becoming a modest hit in the U.S. along the way.

As far as Hollywood goes, things have been far more shaky this year. The biggest American movie of 2024 at the box office had been Blumhouse's "Night Swim" ($54.6 million), and that opened back in January. From there, we have "The First Omen" ($53.8 million), and Sony's sneakily little horror hit "Tarot" ($48.1 million) that were heading up the pack. That is a far cry from what we've seen in recent years; horror was becoming by far the most reliable hit-making genre of the pandemic era until this year brought things to a halt.

Fortunately, "Day One" had a lot going for it that helped it soar at the box office. From a cast led by Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong'O to outstanding reviews, just about everything went right here. It certainly doesn't hurt that the first two "A Quiet Place" films from director John Krasinski resonated with audiences, leaving them wanting more.