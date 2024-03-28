A Buzzy Korean Horror Movie Is Sneakily One Of The Biggest Box Office Hits Of 2024

2024 is (or at least was) off to a somewhat slow start at the box office. Ticket sales are pacing around 9% behind compared to this same point in 2023, but there are reasons to be optimistic. Not only do we have movies like "Dune: Part Two" and the upcoming "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" to help bring movie theaters some much-needed business, but a buzzy, original, Korean horror-thriller has sneakily become one of the biggest hits of the year thus far.

The movie in question is "Exhuma." Directed by Jang Jae-Hyun, it has been on an absolute tear in South Korea, topping the charts five weekends in a row. Movies like "Dune: Part Two" have been unable to take the top spot away from it. "Exhuma" has, as of this writing, made more than $73 million in the country and is one of the biggest hits there in the pandemic era. It has sold more than 10 million tickets, which is the level at which a movie is certified as a blockbuster in the country. Considering it has a population of around 50 million, that's truly impressive. So, what is this blockbuster you might not have even heard of? The official synopsis reads as follows: