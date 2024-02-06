Apple Tried To Help Movie Theaters With Argylle – It Just Didn't Work Very Well

For the third time in just four months, Apple has released a massive $200 million movie that will ultimately wind up on its streaming service in theaters. This time, they partnered with Universal Pictures to release director Matthew Vaughn's original comedic spy thriller "Argylle." Given how barren the early part of 2024 has been at the box office, this is a movie that theaters truly needed. So, in that way, it's certainly nice that it played on more than 3,600 screens all across North America over the weekend rather than have it dumped directly to streaming. It's just a shame that audiences weren't nearly as interested in seeing the film in question as the industry at large had hoped.

"Argylle" opened atop the charts over the weekend. That's the good news. The bad news? It fell short of the already modest industry expectations with $18 million domestically. The film, which boasts an A-list cast led by Bryce Dallas Howard and Sam Rockwell, also pulled in $17.3 million overseas for a global debut just north of $35 million. Given that the only other release of note was "The Chosen" season 4, this is revenue that theaters were happy to have, but it's certainly not going to be enough to help keep the box office afloat until "Dune: Part Two" arrives on March 1.

Given that "Argylle" carries a rough C+ CinemaScore to go along with very mixed responses from critics (read our review here), it's probably going to fall off a cliff next weekend. So, on the one hand, Apple is doing its part to try and keep theaters afloat. On the other hand, that help is only going so far and it's not nearly enough to turn the tide in a meaningful way. It leaves us with a host of questions both when it comes to Apple's future strategy regarding theatrical distribution and, more broadly, the state of the exhibition side of the industry.