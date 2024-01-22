The 2024 Box Office Is Off To A Rough Start – And It Won't Get Better Any Time Soon

To say that 2024 is off to a slow start at the box office might be a bit of an understatement. We've had small moments worth celebrating, such as the "Mean Girls" musical representing yet another movie that was originally going to go direct-to-streaming only to become a theatrical success story. But by and large, both studios and (more importantly) theater owners don't have much to be optimistic about right now.

According to Comscore, the overall domestic box office for this year is down 10% compared to this same point in 2023, and sadly, it's probably going to get worse before it gets better. The majority of the relative success stories that we've seen this year thus far were holdovers from 2023, with "Wonka" recently crossing $500 million worldwide and Sony's "Anyone But You" crossing $100 million after a very slow start. This year's new releases are doing well in some cases, but it's not enough to make up for a generally sparse release calendar. The "Mean Girls" musical and "The Beekeeper" are no substitute for a broad-appeal, four-quadrant blockbuster.

So, why the downturn? In short, much of it has to do with the Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild strikes last year. The strikes shut down Hollywood for months on end, which delayed many movies that were originally planned to be released in 2024. Plus, movies like "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" have underperformed against expectations, which led to less money from 2023 releases in the early part of the year. By comparison, "Avatar: The Way of Water" made a boatload of cash last year despite being released in late 2022. Granted, January can often be a slow month for the box office, but unfortunately, this underwhelming performance isn't going to be isolated to one month.