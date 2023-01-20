Regal Cinemas Is Shutting Down 39 U.S. Theaters Following Bankruptcy

It's a sad day for America's second-biggest movie theater chain, Regal Cinemas, as the recent bankruptcy of its parent company, Cineworld, is forcing it to close 39 of its theaters nationwide. We heard earlier this month that a bankruptcy judge had ordered the company to fast-track theater closings, and now, a new set of legal filings shows the exact locations Cineworld/Regal plans to close.

According to Variety, which obtained the filings, Cineworld will reject the leases for these 39 theater locations from coast to coast on February 15, 2023. The trade cites rising rent prices amid domestic box office decline during the pandemic as a factor in the closures. Cineworld has roughly 500 theaters in the U.S., so this will put about a 13% dent in its stateside operations and may well result in a movie theater near you closing for good very soon.

While the box office has been showing some signs of recovery since 2020, Cineworld lost a staggering $3 billion that year, and overall moviegoing is still down 30% from what it was before the pandemic. Despite the success of blockbusters like "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Avatar: The Way of Water," 2022 still led to its share of commercial disappointments, including Steven Spielberg's "The Fabelmans." Now more than ever, this might serve as a bracing reminder, for those who still value the big-screen experience, of the importance of supporting your local theater.