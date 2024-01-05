The 5 Biggest Box Office Gambles Of 2024, From Madame Web To Civil War

A24 has become one of the most respected studios in Hollywood over the last decade. Much of that is due to the company's willingness to make the kinds of movies major studios often don't make anymore. Unfortunately, those movies are oftentimes not all that lucrative. Yes, the studio has produced hits like "Talk to Me" and "Lady Bird," but those are exceptions to the rule. A24 is now trying to make movies that have the potential to reach a wider audience. One of their first big bets? Alex Garland's "Civil War." With a reported $50 million budget, it's the most expensive movie A24 has ever made. It's instantly risky as arguably only one movie in the studio's history (the Oscar-winning "Everything Everywhere All at Once") would have justified a budget of that size.

The film appears to be a cutting bit of social commentary, envisioning a near-future America that is literally divided by politics. It stars Kirsten Dunst ("Spider-Man"), Cailee Spaeny ("Priscilla"), and Nick Offerman ("Parks and Recreation") giving it some instant credibility as this killer ensemble cast can help execute an intriguing premise. And yeah, the whole war angle is going to allow Garland to bring some blockbuster visuals to the screen that might help put meat in seats. But can this movie reach beyond the typical audience for an A24 movie and become a mid-sized blockbuster? There are no guarantees here.

Garland directed much-beloved sci-fi films such as "Ex Machina" and "Annihilation." He's also written big hits such as "28 Days Later." But his track record at the box office is a bit spotty and "Men," his most recent directorial effort, was a pretty sizable disappointment taking in just $11 million worldwide. Can Garland put a movie together that is more inviting to general moviegoers? And can A24 mount an effective marketing campaign that doesn't cost a fortune? Further complicating matters is the fact that Marvel's "Deadpool 3" comes out the following week. But if this pans out, A24 may have a truly viable path forward.