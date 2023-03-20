Everything Everywhere All At Once Finally Passed Morbius At The Box Office

"Morbius" followed the usual path you'd expect from any heavily-promoted film of its type: Its biggest numbers were on its opening weekend, and it was largely downhill from there. Even movies that are well-received still tend to have their best nights early on. Meanwhile, though, the opening weekend of "EEAAO" was one of its lowest: It made $500,000, a mere fraction of the $6 million it made only a few weeks later.

Like a lot of A24 films, "EEAAO" wasn't promoted that heavily and it wasn't initially widely released. For its opening weekend, the movie was only available in 10 theaters nationwide, making that $500,000 performance all the more impressive. For the second weekend, the available theaters expanded to 38 and the movie earned $1 million. It's only when the number of theaters playing the film jumped to over a thousand that "EEAAO" really started making the big bucks. It made $6 million on the weekend of April 8-10, and when the number of theaters doubled again for Easter Weekend, the number inched up to $7 million.

One would expect the numbers to decline after that point, but the sheer power of word-of-mouth marketing kept them surprisingly strong. Whereas "Morbius" faded out of the public consciousness just as quickly as it arrived, "EEAAO" stuck around for a while. Its box office numbers received yet another boost this past month, as theaters have started playing the movie again in anticipation of (and now in reaction to) all its Oscar nominations. "EEAAO" may have taken a year to make as much as "Morbius" did in a month, but the fact that an original, low-budget, R-rated movie is still in theaters a year after its original release is still deeply impressive.