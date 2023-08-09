It Sounds Like Sydney Sweeney Could Be A Key Spider-Person In Madame Web

Sony is expanding the scope of its corner of the Marvel universe with another "Spider-Man" spin-off movie next year in the form of "Madame Web." While Dakota Johnson will be playing the titular character in director S.J. Clarkson's film, much has been made of "Euphoria" star Sydney Sweeney's casting and who she might be playing. Now, we know for sure, and it very much sounds like she could have a future as a major Marvel superhero.

In a recent profile of Sweeney by Variety, it was confirmed that the actress will be playing none other than Julia Carpenter. In the pages of Marvel Comics, this is one of the personas who eventually becomes Spider-Woman. However, it was not explicitly stated that she would be playing Spider-Woman in this film, though one assumes that would be the way to go. Sweeney, commenting on it, explained that she was very excited.

"I was freaking out, of course. I went straight to the comic store, and I bought every comic that mentioned my character."

It certainly sounds like Sweeney did her research. Speaking a bit further, Sweeney also explained that this will not be your typical superhero film. "I think it's different from what people expect a superhero movie to be," she said. "Quote that! That's a quote, because the tabloids will pick up everything else we talk about."

We're not in the business of tabloid journalism, but we are in the business of talking about movies. And the fact that Sweeney is playing a character tied to a major superhero who has never appeared in live-action before certainly warrants some discussion. The question is, are we going to see Spider-Woman in "Madame Web"? Or is this going to be a set up for something bigger in the future?