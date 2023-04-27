A Quiet Place: Day One Footage Reaction: The Horror Series Gets A Prequel With Lupita Nyong'o [CinemaCon 2023]

Krasinski appeared by video to share plot details about "A Quiet Place: Day One" for the first time, revealing that not only will it serve as a spin-off prequel following a different character through the early stages of the apocalypse, but that it'll also take place "in the loudest city in the world, New York City." Filming on the horror movie just wrapped two weeks ago, but CinemaCon audiences got a first look at a pivotal scene from the movie, and Ben Pearson recounted what he saw.

In the footage, Lupita Nyong'o's character sits on a city bus, the typical sounds of New York all around her. She's wearing headphones, and has a cat in her lap that we're now immediately worried won't make it to the end of this movie. The bus stops, and time briefly feels like it's slowing down as an explosion rips through the vehicle, tearing the back half of the bus clean off. "Our world went quiet," a title on the screen reads, confirming that we are, indeed, watching the end times in action.

Characters stare at a sky littered with falling meteors, then the action cuts back to Nyong'o, who wakes up covered in debris. A man who seems to have quickly caught on to the creatures' sound sensitivity gestures for her to shush, but not everyone else gets the memo. In an intense scene, our hero sees one man yanked out of frame by a monster, and when she crawls under a car to hide, another man grabs her foot and yells for help. Breathing heavily, Nyong'os' character tries to tell him to quiet down, but it's too late: he's alien food, too. With this first footage, "A Quiet Place: Day One" already looks like an even bigger spectacle than the first two films in the hit series.

"A Quiet Place: Day One" is currently set to hit theaters on March 8, 2024.