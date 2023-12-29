The 2023 Box Office Exit Survey: Our Biggest Takeaways From A Wild Year At The Movies

2023 is not just going to be remembered by those who work and cover the entertainment industry for a living; it's going to be written about in history books. Hollywood effectively shut down for more than half the year due to the historic WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Streaming further cemented itself as the future, but the realities of that future are coming fast and hard. It was also a banner year at the box office for a wide variety of reasons.

There was a time not that long ago when many of us wondered if movie theaters would ever recover in the aftermath of 2020. Fortunately, the domestic box office significantly rebounded this year. Not only that, but it did so with new franchises, adult-focused dramas, and even blockbuster concert films. For those who have been crying about the same old recycled ideas dominating the landscape, this year proved that audiences are ready to show up for something that feels fresh. Audience tastes are changing, and that will have a major impact on 2024 and beyond.

The year left us with much to think about, particularly as 2024's release calendar is very barren, leaving things on uncertain ground. That being the case, we're going to take a look at the biggest lessons learned in a wild year at the box office. From superheroes falling from grace to the summer of Barbenheimer, there is much to discuss. Let's get into it.