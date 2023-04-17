Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Is Officially The Lowest-Grossing Ant-Man Movie

It's official: "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" is going to finish its run in theaters as the lowest-grossing entry in the franchise. While that fact had been evident for a few weeks now, it was worth waiting until the final nail was truly put in the coffin to make such a damning declaration — but here we are. The latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe fell all the way to number 24 on the charts at the U.S. box office for April 14-16, 2023, taking in just $44,000, per Box Office Mojo. As its Digital release approaches rapidly this week, that was pretty much its last gasp of air.

While the movie will pad its total out a little before completely finishing its global run, director Peyto Reed's "Quantumania" has earned $466.9 million, and will likely only reach $470 million by the time it's truly good and done. But that's more or less what we're looking at, meaning it will finish well below the totals for 2015's "Ant-Man" ($518.8 million) and 2018's "Ant-Man and the Wasp" ($623.1 million). To make matters worse, both of those movies had reported budgets in the $130 million range, whereas the finale to Scott Lang's trilogy carries a whopping $200 million budget.

It's a brutal result for a myriad of reasons. For one, Disney and Marvel Studios sold this as an Avengers-level film with Kang the Conqueror making his big screen debut. That helped on its opening weekend, with "Quantumania" earning $106.1 million. However, it fell off a cliff on weekend two and it's been riding a downward-bound train ever since. Considering this kicked off Phase 5 of the MCU and introduced the character that is ostensibly the new Thanos, it's unfortunate (to put it lightly).