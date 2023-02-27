Ant-Man 3's Massive Box Office Drop Tells Us A Lot About The State Of The MCU

A week ago, things looked pretty good for Marvel Studios and Disney when "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" opened to a stellar $106 million at the box office. This, despite the fact that the movie was met with a very mixed reception from critics and currently has a "Rotten" score on Rotten Tomatoes at just 48%. But audiences showed they care more about the Marvel Cinematic Universe than they do about the opinions of critics, turning up in droves to see Jonathan Majors as Kang, who is the next Thanos-level threat in the franchise.

Unfortunately, that party was short-lived as director Peyton Reed's "Quantumania" suffered the worst second-weekend drop ever for an MCU movie at the box office — and one of the worst for any blockbuster that opened to $100 million or more in history. The film plummeted 69.7% for a $32.2 million haul. The good news? That was still enough to beat Universal's "Cocaine Bear" for the top spot. The bad news? The only movie to open to $100 million or more to have a bigger drop in its second weekend was "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2" ($169 million first weekend/$47.4 million second weekend/72% drop).

As far as the MCU goes, "Black Widow" ($80.3 million first weekend/$25.8 million second weekend/67.8% drop) was the previous record holder — and it's a record no movie wants to own. In that case, "Black Widow" was also available to rent through Disney+ Premier Access, which probably helped to explain the drop at the time. "Quantumania" has no such excuse to fall back on, leaving Marvel and Disney with some questions to answer.