Loki And Doctor Strange 2 Writer Michael Waldron To Pen Marvel's Avengers: Secret Wars

As for the hiring of Waldron to pen "Secret Wars," this decision actually makes a lot of sense. It is more than likely that Marvel Studios wanted someone who they have previously worked with to help take on such an important comic arc, which will be teased in the upcoming miniseries "Secret Invasion" and the newly-announced film "Armor Wars." While reception to the screenwriter's work in the MCU has been mixed, he at least understands the current trajectory of the franchise.

This familiarity is one that may be critical for the franchise's ongoing survival. Criticism towards the studio has grown in recent months, particularly by visual effects artists for their constant need for changes. One anonymous artist revealed earlier this year that Marvel's hiring of inexperienced directors and screenwriters has contributed to a more stressful schedule.

"The main problem is most of Marvel's directors aren't familiar with working with visual effects," said the artist. "They don't know how to visualize something that's not there yet, that's not on set with them."

While Waldron is not a director, he does have experience working with Marvel. He also knows how to write and plan out scenes that require heavy visual effects, so this recent hire for such a big project is likely a move to alleviate these criticisms. If this is the case, then they could be making the right choice.

"Avengers: Secret Wars" is tentatively scheduled for a November 7, 2025 release.