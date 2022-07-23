Avengers: The Kang Dynasty And Avengers: Secret Wars Will Be Part Of Marvel Phase 6 [Comic-Con]

Marvel Studios just wrapped up its San Diego Comic-Con panel in Hall H by dropping a gigantic bombshell on all of us. We haven't even officially finished Phase 4 yet but Kevin Feige, on stage to rapturous applause, announced that Phase 6 of the MCU (yes, Phase 6!) will be concluding with not one, but two huge new "Avengers" films. Buckle up, comic book fans because these are going to be massive.

First up, Phase 6 will in part be wrapped up with a new big team-up film titled "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty." This is in reference to Kang the Conqueror, who we saw briefly at the end of "Loki" season 1, as portrayed by Jonathan Majors. It seems that he may end up being the next Thanos-level threat as he will at least be here for the next two phases and is getting his name attached to an "Avengers" film. Not to mention that we saw footage of him in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" during the presentation as well.

Virtually no other details were provided at the time, so no word on cast or directors just yet. But we can safely assume that Majors is going to be on board in the title role. Look out for this one in theaters on May 2, 2025.