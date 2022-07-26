Why So Many VFX Artists Are Fed Up With Marvel

A steady trickle has grown from a stream to a raging flood — and is now threatening to burst right through the dam.

Those who've spent any amount of time online (and especially in certain "Film Twitter" circles) can't possibly have missed the growing backlash against the look and feel of blockbuster movies in recent years, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe front-and-center of this growing controversy. Too often, trailers and other marketing materials will proudly boast shots with noticeably incomplete or unseemly-looking visual effects (VFX). "Thor: Love and Thunder" quickly came under scrutiny for the unconvincing digital helmet replacements covering Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth's faces, and more recently, the latest "She-Hulk" trailer hardly improved on the roundly-mocked uncanny valley inherent in the design and VFX work used to bring Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters to life in her big, green form.

For the most part, we've largely had the word of anonymous subreddits or the stray viral post on social media (or, rarely, the occasional regretful comment from the creative team) pointing towards the root of the problem rather than the obvious symptoms. But thanks to an eye-opening and quite damning new report, the reasons behind such widespread issues is quickly becoming clearer and clearer. This isn't a case of simply "lazy CGI" or allotting the proper amount of budget to each production. Instead, this appears to be a systemic issue betraying a shockingly reckless and scattershot filmmaking process that doesn't allow for the time, space, or effort for overworked VFX artists to submit the best work that they know they're capable of.