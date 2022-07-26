Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Will Be Directed By Shang-Chi's Destin Daniel Cretton

Destin Daniel Cretton is not only a known quantity among Marvel fans, having helped bring actor Simu Liu into the spotlight with "Shang-Chi" and turning the character into an overnight star, but the filmmaker already has hits such as the brilliant "Short Term 12" and "Just Mercy" under his belt, along with the Brie Larson-starring "The Glass Castle." Now fully comfortable in big budget filmmaking, it would seem that his Marvel bosses are thrilled to shape the indie filmmaker into the next heir apparent to the Russo brothers — one who will have to handle the pressures and scale of blockbuster filming on the highest and most demanding level possible.

The report includes no word on who may be writing the script for the crossover film that promises to pay off on the arrival of Jonathan Major's villainous Kang, a variant of whom we saw in the concluding episode of season 1 of "Loki" and who will step forward as a main antagonist in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." In any case, the future of the MCU looks bright as future projects will be directed by promising talent such as Bassam Tariq ("Blade"), Julius Onah ("Captain America: New World Order"), and Jake Schreier ("Thunderbolts").

"Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" is set to arrive on May 2, 2025.