The Multiverse Saga Officially Named As Marvel's Follow-Up To The Infinity Saga

With this announcement, the official title for the sequel to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Infinity Saga will be the Multiverse Saga. Based on the films and shows we've seen so far, this makes a ton of sense. "Spider-Man: No Way Home," "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," and "Loki" definitely paved the way for this development, especially when He Who Remains, aka Kang the Conqueror, was introduced. Long-time Marvel Comics fans know that he's definitely on the same level as Thanos when it comes to being a big bad, so it's no surprise that his live-action counterpart is the centerpiece of this saga's story. Plus, it gives us more excuses to see more incredible performances from Jonathan Majors.

Just announced in Hall H: Marvel Studios' Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, in theaters May 2, 2025. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/VRtMFJHUPS — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 24, 2022

Just announced in Hall H: Marvel Studios' Avengers: Secret Wars, in theaters November 7, 2025. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/MI4rwlkgeY — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 24, 2022

Of course, we still have a long way to go before we reach the end of the line in the Multiverse Saga. There's a lot of cool stuff on the way in Phase Four and Phase Five. And as of right now, we only know about three movies that make up the third act of the story. But the stories of Kang the Conqueror and "Secret Wars" are some of the most legendary tales in the entire Marvel mythology. To call them epic might be an understatement, so it will be very interesting to see how the MCU adapts these stories for the big screen.

Considering that Marvel is rumored to have a presence at Disney's D23 Expo as well, maybe we'll get more information about the future of the franchise there. But no matter when they decide to unveil the rest of the grand plan, there's plenty for True Believers to be excited about following yet another incredible Hall H panel in the mean time.