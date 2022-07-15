Loki Season 2 Brings In Blindspotting Star Rafael Casal

For reasons that have everything to do with the cast, season 2 of "Loki" just climbed to the top of my must-watch list: According to Deadline, "Blindspotting" star Rafael Casal is set to join the Disney+ series. The actor, writer, producer, and all-around performer is said to be taking on a major role in the second season of the Tom Hiddleston-led show.

While Marvel hasn't officially commented on the casting, the actor has also reportedly been spotted on set for the second season, which is already in production. If you're a Marvel fan but are not familiar with Casal's work, I recommend setting aside 95 minutes to catch up on "Blindspotting" as soon as you get the chance. The 2018 comedy-drama is a labor of love — and a love letter to Oakland — made by Casal and his friend and collaborator, "Hamilton" star Daveed Diggs.

Part comedy, part drama, and part rap musical, "Blindspotting" is a hard-hitting and unique film that put Casal on the map in Hollywood. The artist has since appeared in titles like "Bad Education" and "The Good Lord Bird," and is currently showrunning, producing, writing, and starring in Starz's "Blindspotting" spin-off series alongside Jasmine Cephas Jones. Somehow, though, Casal apparently still has time to make his MCU debut as a yet-undisclosed character.