More People Watched Moon Knight Than Hawkeye, But Loki Is Still The King

In the first five days of its premiere, from Wednesday to Sunday, more Disney+ subscribers watched "Moon Knight" than "Hawkeye," the next-most-recent streaming series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Yet the star power of Oscar Isaac wasn't quite enough to bait more eyes to the platform than "Loki," which remains the most-watched premiere for a Marvel or Disney+ series thus far.

Samba TV reports that 1.8 million U.S. households tuned into the premiere of "Moon Knight" in its first five days. This puts "Moon Knight" on the same viewership level as "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" and ahead of "WandaVision," the latter of which debuted with a viewership of 1.6 million households. According to Deadline, Samba TV draws data from 3 million SmartTV households in the U.S., and it only counts them as a view if they continue watching for five minutes or more. This is similar to the metric Netflix uses, which only tallies views of two minutes or more.

"WandaVision" premiered on a Friday, as did "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier." Since moving its big series premieres from Friday to Wednesday, Disney+ has seen an uptick in viewership numbers. "Loki," which also had the benefit of arriving in early summer, pulled in an impressive 2.5 million viewers in its first five days, well above that of any other Disney+ premiere. It's possible that having a longer MCU history than most of the other characters may have contributed to this — though Hawkeye first cameoed in the same movie, "Thor," back in 2011, and arrived as a fully-fledged superhero (albeit one who was brain-washed by Loki) in "The Avengers" the very next year.