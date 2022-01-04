The Book Of Boba Fett Premiere Outshoots Marvel's Hawkeye

Created by "The Mandalorian" showrunner Jon Favreau, "The Book of Boba Fett" follows Boba (Temuera Morrison) and his associate Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) as they try to take control of the late Jabba the Hutt's criminal operations on Tatooine. But where its predecessor ended its first episode with a game-changing reveal in the form of the adorable Grogu, "Stranger in a Strange Land" offered few clues about where the show's plot will go from here. Questions about Mos Espa's mayor Mok Shaiz aside, the episode spent more time on fleshing out Boba as a character than it did introducing story threads for the episodes ahead to resolve.

In a way, though, that's kind of refreshing. As slick as Boba Fett was in the original "Star Wars" trilogy, there was barely anything to him as a person. While "Attack of the Clones" and the animated series "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" have since added more dimensions to him, most people have only known him as a one-note villain up until this point. "The Book of Boba Fett" is already taking steps to change that by having Boba reject Fennec's call to rule his criminal empire through fear, even if that's the easier route. (Then again, the Dark Side always is, as the "Star Wars" franchise has long taught us.) Combined with flashbacks that show how Boba evolved from a ruthless killer into the stoic warrior viewers met on "The Mandalorian," it seems the series may yet serve as a redemption story for the character, as /Film's Jeremy Mathai has observed.

