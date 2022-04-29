Jon Watts Is No Longer Directing Fantastic Four For Marvel

In a bombshell shake-up for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the "Fantastic Four" movie reboot is now in need of new a director. When the project was originally announced in December 2020 by Disney and Marvel Studios, it was revealed at the time that Jon Watts, who has directed all three of Tom Holland's "Spider-Man" films, including last year's record-breaking "No Way Home," was set to helm the reboot. Now Watts has departed the director's chair.

According to Deadline, there is no bad blood between either side of the aisle, it's just that Watts reportedly needs a break from the big superhero world after going back-to-back-to-back on them over the last few years. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige and co-president Louis D'Esposito had this to say in a joint statement:

"Collaborating with Jon on the Spider-Man films has been a true pleasure. We were looking forward to continuing our work with him to bring the Fantastic Four into the MCU but understand and are supportive of his reasons for stepping away. We are optimistic that we will have the opportunity to work together again at some point down the road.

Watts, for his part, had this to say:

"Making three Spider-Man films was an incredible and life changing experience for me. I'm eternally grateful to have been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for seven years. I'm hopeful we'll work together again and I can't wait to see the amazing vision for Fantastic Four brought to life."

For what it's worth, Watts has a new movie lined up with George Clooney and Brad Pitt at Apple. Not only that but, following the success of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," he can probably do just about anything he wants.