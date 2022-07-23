Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer: Ryan Coogler's Long-Awaited Sequel Is Almost Here

If you watched the first episode of "Atlanta" season 3, you'll know that the "Black Panther" sequel is already a reality for the characters in that show. For the rest of us, sadly, we've had to endure a bit of a wait until "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" finally arrives in theaters. After quite a few delays during filming — some entirely unnecessary, others somewhat less so — the production appears to be fully back on track for its highly anticipated release later this year. Audiences have looked forward to this sequel as a sort of celebration of the late Chadwick Boseman, the pitch-perfect casting choice for the character of T'Challa who passed away in 2020 after spending years quietly dealing with cancer. The task has fallen to returning director Ryan Coogler to somehow make the show go on, respecting the legacy set forth by Boseman in the 2018 film and presumably shifting the focus to the deep bench of supporting characters.

After years of wondering how Coogler would approach this material, we now have our best look yet at "Wakanda Forever" thanks to the movie's first trailer. Here's what Coogler, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, and the returning cast have been keeping up their sleeves all this time.