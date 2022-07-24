The Russo Brothers Won't Direct The Phase 6 Avengers Movies, Kevin Feige Confirms

This year marked the return of San Diego Comic-Con, and with it a number of very exciting, fan-enticing announcements from the major studios. Given the history of the con ("comic" is in the name after all), it seems fitting that Marvel would blow everyone out of the water with some major news about its comic-book-inspired cinematic universe: not only do we have the Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 6 to look forward to now, we also know it will end with two big "Avengers" movies, with this newly minted Multiverse Saga repeating the pattern of the Infinity Saga. These movies will be titled "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" and "Avengers: Secret Wars," and are set to release in 2025.

As reported by Deadline, the MCU may be repeating the "Infinity Saga" formula, but there will be some big changes this time around. When asked if Joe and Anthony Russo would be returning to the directors' seats for the next two-part movie conclusion, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige stated, "They're not connected to it," adding, "They've been very direct about that."

Feige did not elaborate on who will be directing the epic movies, most likely because a director isn't locked in yet. The Marvel boss is keeping everything close to the chest at this point; when asked if the next few chapters would differ thematically from its predecessors, he answered:

"We don't like taking about the thematics of each phase until after we released everything. Because the truth is all of stories are both interconnected and hopefully stand apart. It's only now even that we see what the thematics of one, two and three are. We have various ideas as we head into them. But the specifics we like to be uncovered project by project."