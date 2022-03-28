Spider-Man: No Way Home Swings Past $800 Million At The Domestic Box Office And Into The Record Books

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" has crossed yet another major box office milestone. It's amazing that this superhero movie still has any worlds left to conquer and yet, here we are, watching the gigantic hit Marvel blockbuster swinging into an exclusive club reserved for only the biggest of the big movies in history. Specifically, the sequel has now passed the $800 million mark at the domestic box office, becoming only the third movie in history to do so.

According to Box Office Mojo, when adding in the grosses from the most recent weekend, its 15th to be exact, director Jon Watts' "Spider-Man" flick has now earned $800.5 million at the domestic box office. The only other movies to ever cross that threshold are "Avengers: Endgame" ($858.3 million) and "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" ($936.6 million). Amazingly enough, our current Spider-Man star Tom Holland was also a part of "Endgame," and he even auditioned to be in "The Force Awakens." So, in a way, he's touched all three of these record-breaking productions.

It is also important to note that "No Way Home" scored this record on the same week that the movie was made available from the comfort of home. In its digital release, the film shattered records, earning more than $40 million worth of revenue. And that's before it even arrives on Blu-ray/DVD. Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios have clearly found a hit the likes of which the industry thought had been lost due to the pandemic. It's remarkable how this movie continues to ride the wave several months after its initial release.