Spider-Man: No Way Home Swings Past $800 Million At The Domestic Box Office And Into The Record Books
"Spider-Man: No Way Home" has crossed yet another major box office milestone. It's amazing that this superhero movie still has any worlds left to conquer and yet, here we are, watching the gigantic hit Marvel blockbuster swinging into an exclusive club reserved for only the biggest of the big movies in history. Specifically, the sequel has now passed the $800 million mark at the domestic box office, becoming only the third movie in history to do so.
According to Box Office Mojo, when adding in the grosses from the most recent weekend, its 15th to be exact, director Jon Watts' "Spider-Man" flick has now earned $800.5 million at the domestic box office. The only other movies to ever cross that threshold are "Avengers: Endgame" ($858.3 million) and "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" ($936.6 million). Amazingly enough, our current Spider-Man star Tom Holland was also a part of "Endgame," and he even auditioned to be in "The Force Awakens." So, in a way, he's touched all three of these record-breaking productions.
It is also important to note that "No Way Home" scored this record on the same week that the movie was made available from the comfort of home. In its digital release, the film shattered records, earning more than $40 million worth of revenue. And that's before it even arrives on Blu-ray/DVD. Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios have clearly found a hit the likes of which the industry thought had been lost due to the pandemic. It's remarkable how this movie continues to ride the wave several months after its initial release.
An amazing, spectacular performance
Worldwide, "No Way Home" now stands at $1.88 billion, and it will ultimately wrap up its run just shy of joining the $2 billion club. It is downright amazing considering that no other movie released since the pandemic started has even crossed the $1 billion mark. This was a win that the industry badly needed, and it speaks volumes about the crowd-pleaser that Watts was able to craft.
Granted, this was a once-in-a-lifetime thing. Not every movie can benefit from three generations of nostalgia, with the Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield eras of the "Spider-Man" franchise reunited under one roof. Surely having Doctor Strange in the mix helped a bit too. It's all the more impressive when you consider how easy it would have been to screw this up, thanks to the many moving parts. Thankfully, they didn't drop the ball, and Sony/Marvel are now reaping the rewards. It's just a matter of pulling a dump truck full of cash to Holland's house to get him to sign on for more Spider-Man movies in the future, because there is no way they are letting him go after this.
"Spider-Man: No Way Home" is available on digital now, and it arrives on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, an DVD on April 12, 2022.