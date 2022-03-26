Spider-Man: No Way Home Sets Digital Sales Record In First Week Of Home Release

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" is the latest Tom Holland-starring Spider-flick, and this one manages to bring the cinematic history of the character to life in a big way by opening up the multiverse via Benedict Cumberbatch's Dr. Strange. The film was beloved by audiences and critics alike, so it's really no surprise that it has done this well both theatrically and on home video. Sony and Disney had to play nice to make this crossover happen, and look at the benefit? Maybe more studios will stop being so stingy with their IP and we, the fans, can start reaping the benefits.

The latest Spider-Man film ended up with a global box office of more than $1 billion, which is an absolutely bonkers amount of money for a movie to make, even if it cost $200 million to make. People wanted to see if Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire showed up, and they wanted to see how the three franchises could all come together. There hasn't been this kind of major cinematic comic book event since "Avengers: Endgame," so fans anxious to get out of their homes and do something fun turned up in droves.

On top of those mentioned above, the movie has broken a massive number of records, including being the third highest-grossing movie of all time domestically, the sixth highest grossing movie worldwide, the biggest December opening of all time, and it hit a gross of $1 billion worldwide in only 12 days.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" slings its way into homes on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and DVD on April 12, 2022, and is already available to rent or buy in digital formats.