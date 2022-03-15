Spider-Man: No Way Home Special Features Reveal How The Meme (You Know Which One) Was Made

Ostensibly, this featurette is meant to show us how the guys came together to bring the famed three Spidermans meme to life, and it fades out on the familiar action pose at the last second. Mostly, though, the short featurette shows that these guys were clearly friendly during filming, as they share hugs and can't stop making each other laugh. That's a relief, as we've all heard enough stories about cameo actors showing up for exactly what the job description requires without actually having any fun with it. These guys, though, seem to be having a blast.

In fact, the collaboration went so well that both Garfield and Holland have floated the idea about bringing back the Spider-Man from "The Amazing Spider-Man" timeline. Holland told ComicBook.com he would love to see an "Amazing Spider-Man 3," while Garfield answered Variety's question about future appearances:

"I mean, yes, definitely open to something if it felt right. Peter and Spider-Man, those characters are all about service, to the greater good and the many. He's a working-class boy from Queens that knows struggle and loss and is deeply empathetic. I would try to borrow Peter Parker's ethical framework in that, if there was an opportunity to step back in and tell more of that story, I would have to feel very sure and certain in myself."

The future of Peter Parker seems pretty up in the air at the moment, but if Garfield doesn't return, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" still serves as an excellent conclusion for his character.

The latest Spider-Man film is actually coming to digital earlier than expected, moving its release date up from March 22, 2022 after a high-quality version of the film leaked online. The physical copy of the film, which will be available on DVD, 4K Ultra HD, and Blu-Ray, is still set to release on April 12, 2o22. While the movie can currently be rented or purchased on all major VOD sites like Google Play and Apple, it won't be joining Disney+ anytime soon, as Sony projects don't tend to land on the streamer.