Spider-Man: No Way Home To Get Early Digital Release — On Tuesday!

While waiting two extra weeks to watch "Spider-Man: No Way Home" from the comfort of your couch might seem impossible, the home video releases look pretty darn nice. The Best Buy exclusive steelbook is gorgeous, and it comes with a 4K Ultra HD copy of the film along with a Blu-Ray and digital copy, giving buyers the most bang for their buck. After all, when you pack this much Spidey goodness into one film, a digital copy alone doesn't seem like quite enough. Three generations of Spider-bros and their villains definitely deserve a place on your shelf.

For folks who just can't wait to get the film in the eyeballs as soon as possible, the digital version hits stores on March 15. To celebrate the monumental coming together of the Spider-Men, the film can be purchased alone for $19.99, as part of the Disney "Spider-Man" three-film collection for $34.99, or as part of the "Spider-Man" eight-film bundle for city-crawling completionists for $59.99.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei, J.K. Simmons, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Thomas Haden Church, Rhys Ifans, and a couple of other big names from "Spider-Man" history. The film was a massive success at the box office domestically and internationally, and was beloved by critics and audiences alike. Now you, too, can own your own little piece of "Spider-Man" history.

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero's identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange's help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who've ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse.