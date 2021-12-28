Spider-Man: No Way Home Steelbook Art Lets The Bad Guys Shine

The Best Buy exclusive steelbook, which features a 4K Ultra HD copy of the film along with a Blu-Ray and digital copy, is genuinely striking. The New York cityscape bends in the background, re-creating the trippy, dimension-crossing effects of some of the film's most visually dynamic scenes. Electro's electricity sparks out in all directions, even lighting up the area around Green Goblin's glider. Lizard (Rhys Ifans) and Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) aren't included in this smorgasbord of villains, but the tannish swirl of motion behind Doc Ock calls to mind a sandstorm.

Those background swirls are actually the most interesting part of the steelbook, and they appear to be less abstract than they initially seem. In the far distance, we see a portal like the kind Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Ned (Jacob Batalon) open in the film. Between Spider-Man and the portal, there are three distinct swirls that seem to have some visual structure to them. They appear to resemble a warped version of the Iron Spider suit, but perhaps the swirls of red and blue are a spoiler-free artistic nod to the biggest twists of "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

Marvel's "Spider-Man" trilogy has always done a great job playfully misleading fans with promotional materials before walloping them with twists and surprises when they actually experience the movie. The colorful "No Way Home" steelbook continues this trend, revealing only villains who appeared in trailers and leaving out many of the film's key cameos.

The "Spider-Man: No Way Home" Best Buy exclusive steelbook is available for pre-order now, but there's no word on the release date yet.