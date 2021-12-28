Spider-Man: No Way Home Is On Track To Hit Another Box Office Milestone

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" has made a boatload of cash since it debuted all around the world. It is the first movie of the pandemic era to make $1 billion at the box office, and it did so in less than two weeks. Now, a new report lays out just how much money Sony and Marvel Studios stand to make from this gigantic blockbuster, and, spoiler alert, it's a lot.

According to Deadline, at this stage, director Jon Watts' "No Way Home" is already set to make around $242 million net profit, after accounting for marketing and other associated costs. This figure takes into account not only box office, but home video sales and other ancillary revenue streams. Even though the profits are based on estimates, that's incredible. However, this is only the beginning in many ways.

The report goes on to reveal that, if theaters can manage to stay open as the pandemic once again worsens thanks to the Omicron variant, Sony and Marvel will rake in a lot more dough. "No Way Home" could end up finishing with $1.75 billion worldwide at the top end, which would see the movie finish with around $600 million in total profits. That is downright spectacular, though it comes with a caveat, and one that has plagued Hollywood for a very long time.