Bohemian Rhapsody Screenwriter Challenges Studio Claims That The Movie Lost $51 Million

Screenwriter Anthony McCarten, who co-wrote the script for the Oscar-winning "Bohemian Rhapsody," has filed a lawsuit against co-producer Graham King and his production company, GK Films, one of the studios behind the film.

Made on a budget of $55 million, "Bohemian Rhapsody" took in almost a billion dollars worldwide. It was the highest-grossing non-franchise film of 2018, but according to Fox, the film's distributor, it still has not turned a profit, and in fact lost $51 million.

Disney has since bought Fox, but neither studio is named in the lawsuit, which alleges that McCarten had a deal with King himself for an "amount equal to 5% of 100% of the 'Net Proceeds.'" According to Deadline, McMarten maintains that when Fox and then Disney took over his contract from King, the "accounting definitions changed and he has not been paid a cent from his backend deal," while "King has been unresponsive to his appeals to get paid."

McMarten is a four-time Academy Award nominee, twice for producing and twice for writing, on the biopics "The Theory of Everything," "The Darkest Hour," and "The Two Popes." He is also attached to the upcoming Whitney Houston biopic, "I Wanna Dance with Somebody," as a producer and writer. On "Bohemian Rhapsody," however, he was limited to the role of a writer, which may have left him vulnerable to some of Hollywood's creative accounting methods.