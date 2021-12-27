Sing 2, Matrix Resurrections Are No Match For Spider-Man At The Box Office

A whole bunch of new movies entered the playing field this weekend, but it was Universal's animated sequel "Sing 2" that led the pack of newcomers with a strong $41 million across the five-day weekend, with $23.7 million over the weekend. Yes, that's less than the original but still, given that it sits at $65.8 million worldwide and has a lot of markets left to open in, this could manage to do well in the long run.

In a somewhat disappointing (if not surprising) result, "The Matrix Resurrections" landed in third place with just $12 million domestically over the weekend, and $22.5 million over the five-day stretch. That was well below expectations. The long-awaited sequel in the iconic sci-fi franchise was met with a somewhat mixed response and, to make matters complicated, it was also available on HBO Max free to subscribers in the U.S. That certainly impacted its earnings potential. However, it did earn a strong $47.3 million internationally for a $69.8 million total. Had it not been available to stream in the U.S, who knows? It still likely won't be the hit Warner Bros. was hoping for, but overseas markets could bail this one out.

The big loser for the weekend was Disney/20th Century's "The King's Man," the long-delayed prequel to "The Kingsman" franchise. Director Matthew Vaughns' WWI blockbuster earned just $10 million over the five-day period and $6.3 million over the weekend. While budget figures have not been reported, estimates have it in the $80 million range. It also opened very softly internationally to less than $7 million. So yeah, this is pretty rough. What does this mean for "Kingsman 3?" Tough to say, but it's not good.

To illustrate how rough it is, the faith-based football flick "American Underdog," serving as a biopic telling the story of quarterback Kurt Warner, played by Zachary Levi, earned $6.2 million. It hit theaters on Christmas Day, and thanks to strong word-of-mouth, it nearly beat "The King's Man." And it sure as hell had a smaller budget, making it a possible win for Lionsgate, assuming it can hold in the coming weeks.

The overall good news is that the other nine movies in the top 10 this weekend pulled in a combined $59 million, versus just $21 million last weekend. That means more people were motivated to check out more things and the dollars were spread out a bit more evenly, despite some movies having to take it in the teeth.