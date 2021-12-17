Red Rocket Cast And Director Sean Baker On Crafting A Movie About An Endearing Scumbag [Interview]

Well, because he's getting a gold medal in the scumbag Olympics and for some reason, everyone else is just all for it, but literally from scene one, you're just absolutely not having it. You mentioned this is nothing you'd ever done before, you were street cast. This character's very much like you, you felt, but what kind of characters would you like to explore that are less like you? Have you thought about that a lot?

Brittney Rodriguez: When people see this, I don't want them to take away from it like, this is who I am and this is how I will continue to be. With this character I definitely feel I pulled from my younger self, which was way more... She's just a firecracker, my younger self. But now that I'm older, I definitely have an aspect of discipline to myself, which is something that I also brought to my character June. But nah, I'm human and I know how to be a human, I know how to be myself very well. I definitely think that I could play anything. Some things may not come as easy as what this came to me, but like I said, I'm human and I portray that very well. So I'm down for any challenge. It does not bother me.

That's awesome.

Sean Baker: I work with lots of first-timers and there are first-timers where I see, "Okay, they can easily parlay this. I mean, they are ready to go." In this film, it is completely Brittney and Ethan [Darbone], just from just seeing [them] on set and how much they already have learned about just the skill of acting. Helping me as an editor, I saw Brittney, repetition of actions to help the editor. All I can say is I can't sing their praises loud enough, but Brittney and Ethan are ready to go.

I've got to ask you another question. You've probably been asked it a hundred times and you'll be asked it another thousand times. Why did you land on that song? How on Earth did you land on that song?

Sean Baker: I wish it was like, this is in the script since day one, but no, it came about during production. It was because of Suzanna Son realizing that she is a wonderful musician and can sing and perform and she teaches piano. So when I learned this, I was like, we got to work this into the film and put her talent on display. All right. We'll have her sing a song. We have to have it contextually work with the movie, so we started this text thread on set. Everybody was involved. We had a list of songs, every song that had to do with letting somebody go or kicking somebody out. What were some of the songs?

Bree Elrod: Yeah. There was a Lilly Allen song about leaving and then there was "Hit the Road, Jack."

Sean Baker: All those. And then we just were like, "Well, the NSYNC is... I don't know if it's obtainable because it is so big, but it just fits on so many levels." Lyrically, it works perfectly. It's that right time, 19999, 2000, where I see Mikey and Lexi getting on that bus and going to LA for the first time, it's maybe their anthem at the time. Who knows? But, it was just then about going through my wonderful music supervisor who worked with me on "The Florida Project" and got me "Celebration." I'm like, "Now you have to get me something even harder."