Spider-Man: No Way Home Crosses $1 Billion At The Box Office In Just 12 Days

Spider-Man is having himself a downright amazing, spectacular year at the box office. "Spider-Man: No Way Home," after less than two weeks, has managed to cross the $1 billion mark at the global box office. This is incredible even by pre-pandemic standards. Now? It's genuinely stunning, even if we all assumed this movie was going to be a huge hit, which many of us did. But it would have been downright foolish to assume it would have performed this well, as this is the kind of hit many felt had gone extinct given how much the moviegoing landscape has changed over the last couple of years.

Per Box Office Mojo, Sony and Marvel Studios' "Spider-Man: No Way Home" now sits at $1.05 billion at the global box office. That includes its record-shattering opening weekend, along with its more recent $81.5 million second weekend. Domestically, it has amassed $467.3 million, to go along with $587.1 million from international markets. That adds up to make it the first movie to join the $1 billion club since "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" did it in 2019. Though that movie didn't actually cross the landmark until early 2020, even though it was released in December 2019.

Director Jon Watts' third solo "Spider-Man" flick is on track to top 2019's "Far From Home" ($1.13 billion) and will ultimately become Sony's highest-grossing movie of all time. That honor did belong to "Skyfall" ($1.1 billion) until "Far From Home" swooped in. Just how high can "No Way Home" fly? That is a great question, especially considering that it hasn't even opened in China yet. $1.5 billion is not out of the realm of possibility.