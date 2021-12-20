Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office Saves Theaters, Smothers The Competition

Unfortunately, the success of the latest entry in the "Spider-Man" franchise was seemingly detrimental to literally everything else. To that end, Guillermo del Toro's "Nightmare Alley," a prestige drama viewed as a serious Oscar contender, also debuted in 2,145 theaters this weekend, earning a downright miserable $2.95 million. With an estimated budget of $60 million, that's just about as bad as Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" debuting to just over $10 million last weekend against a $100 million budget.

Speaking of "West Side Story," it will not leg-out like "The Greatest Showman" did a few years back, as it plunged 67.7% in its second weekend, taking in just $3.4 million. It has made only $27 million worldwide thus far. While the long Christmas weekend may get families out to see it here in the coming days, it just isn't going to get anywhere near a face-saving number for Disney's 20th Century Studios. Also of note, "Nightmare Alley," which serves as the follow-up to del Toro's Best Picture Oscar winner "The Shape of Water," is also technically a Disney movie, hailing from Searchlight Pictures.

Why did Disney release "Nightmare Alley" the same week as "No Way Home" knowing full well that it would likely steamroll the competition? A great question, and possibly something to address in detail elsewhere, but it's truly a shame for those who want to see more in theaters than just gigantic blockbusters and horror movies. Like so many other movies that will be in the awards season conversation, all that can be hoped for is a boost once major awards nominations/wins begin rolling in. But it will likely be a year of award winners that relatively few people have seen, save for maybe "Dune."