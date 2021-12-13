West Side Story Box Office Is Not Music To The Film Industry's Ears

"West Side Story" did manage to top the box office this weekend domestically, taking in $10.5 million. That is the only good news, and quite frankly that's bad news overall, as it means it was another very quiet weekend for moviegoers. To illustrate how rough it was for the musical, Disney's "Encanto," an animated musical not based on any previously existing IP, came in second place with $9.4 million in its third weekend. And, to further drive home the point, "West Side Story" was playing in more than 3,700 theaters, whereas "Encanto" was on about 2,500. Ouch.

To make matters even worse, international audiences are not coming to the rescue here. In 37 markets across the world outside of North America, Spielberg's latest made only $4.4 million. That puts its total just below $15 million overall. Industry estimates, already tempered quite a bit, had been proposing/hoping that it would land around $30 million during that span. It's tough to find a good spin on this, that's for sure.

Tragically, if you're not a Marvel movie or a sequel in an established franchise, you're still having a difficult time finding an audience at the box office right now. Even if you're Spielberg taking on a classic tale such as this, debuting to rave reviews. If nothing else, it illustrates that the pandemic is still a major factor here. Whether or not moviegoer habits are temporarily altered, or will be altered in such a grim way from here on out, remains to be seen. Let's hope it's the former because cinema can't survive on superhero movies and horror franchises alone.