Eternals Proves Marvel Is Still Bulletproof At The Box Office, Relatively Speaking

According to Box Office Mojo, "Eternals" debuted with $71 million domestically, serving as the fourth-best opening weekend of the pandemic era to date. It is behind only "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" ($90 million), "Black Widow" ($80.4 million), and "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" ($75.4 million). The commonality here is that all of these movies are based on Marvel Comics characters, and most of them are in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "Venom 2" was produced by Sony and does not technically exist in the MCU – though the multiverse might change all of that.

In any event, the numbers strongly indicate that Marvel superheroes are box office gold, despite the slow recovery at the box office throughout 2021. We still have yet to see any movie crack $100 million on opening weekend since theaters shut down around the world in March 2020. And that is something Marvel Studios did with frequency and relative ease before the pandemic.

The thing that "Eternals" had to contend with that no other MCU movie to date has faced is mixed critical opinion. As it stands, the Chloe Zhao-directed film holds a 48% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, ranking well below "Thor: The Dark World" as the worst-reviewed MCU movie so far. It also earned a B Cinemascore, the lowest of any MCU movie. The point is, taking the reviews and the unproven characters into account, the fact that this movie got close to "Shang-Chi," which was roundly touted as a huge success, proves the strength of the brand.