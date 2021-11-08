Dune: Part Two Will Begin Filming In July 2022

While attending a special screening and Q&A for Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures' "Dune" at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation in Los Angeles this past Saturday, The Film Stage's Josh Encinias made note that the film's producer Mary Parent confirmed that the recently greenlit "Dune: Part Two" will begin filming on July 18, 2022. This news comes after "Dune: Part One" has taken in nearly $84 million at the domestic box office and over $330 million worldwide, which is about where box office analysts predicted the break-even point for the film would be.

While Warners must have certainly expected a more robust take when they approved the first film for production, the fact that "Dune" is also available for streaming and most definitely boosting HBO Max's subscriber numbers adds a significant — though nebulous — amount of value to the pot. The reality is the studio very likely projected these numbers weeks if not months ago, and has been quietly developing the second film with director Denis Villeneuve for some time, including deals for new and returning talent.

Villeneuve also confirmed that, despite rabid speculation, there will be no extended "Director's Cut" of Part One, as the version that exists right now in theaters and on streaming is his preferred final cut. Famous last words, but for now we will have to take him at those words.