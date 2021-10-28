Dune Part Two Is Already Far Along In Development, Could Shoot Next Fall

When asked if "Dune" could start shooting next spring, Villeneuve said, "No, that's too soon. We still have a lot of work to do. It'd probably be more towards fall, and even that would be fast."

It's good to know that much of the pre-production work is already done for "Dune Part Two," but I have a hard time computing how the production and post-production time needed for a big-budget, effects-driven tentpole like this would jibe with the studio's planned release date. If "Dune Part Two" doesn't begin production until after the fall of 2022, is an October 2023 release still realistic?

This is purely a knee-jerk reaction, uninformed by anything other than speculation, but given how much releases dates for movies like "Dune" have been shuffled around during the pandemic, it wouldn't surprise me if, somewhere down the line, Warner Bros. wound up pushing back the release of "Dune Part Two" a few months more.

Filmmakers have to deal with studios chasing a release date all the time, but in this case, it would probably be better to give Villeneuve and his cast and crew as much time as they need to get "Dune Part Two" right, so that they can end this two-parter (or continue this three-parter, if it becomes a trilogy) as well as they started it.