Denis Villeneuve Is Ready To Make Dune Messiah After Dune Part Two

I reread Herbert's novel before seeing "Dune," and after watching the movie on the big screen (and having the theater all to myself), I was entertained by the spectacle and largely positive on it. However, while exploring some of the changes it made and how it sought to capture the spirit, if not the letter, of the book, I did note that there were a few places where the movie sacrificed some of the book's depth. This is something that /Film's own Jeremy Mathai touched on more when he argued that a faithful adaptation doesn't always make a great movie.

Even with a protracted running time of 2 hours and 35 minutes, there's only so much a film can do compared to a massive door-stopper of a novel. By comparison, the iBook edition of "Dune" is over 1,200 pages.

If Villeneuve gets to make not one, but two "Dune" sequels, and it becomes a trilogy like "The Lord of the Rings," it would give the story a little more room to breathe. Maybe they could even do a "Dune" Trilogy Extended Edition, working in extra moments that would add backstory or shading to characters like Thufir Hawat (Stephen McKinley Henderson), who have been or would otherwise be given short shrift by the needs of compressing Herbert's sprawling narrative into a movie's running time.

If "The Lord of the Rings" were released today, it feels like it would quickly become the subject of a hashtag campaign like #ReleaseTheTomBombadilCut. Fans who are already thinking #ReleaseTheFeydRauthaCut with regards to "Dune" can tide themselves over for "Dune Part Two" with the thought that a trilogy might one day become reality.

"Dune" is in theaters and on HBO Max now.