The Alvin And The Chipmunks Franchise Can Be Yours For $300 Million

An well-known franchise is likely going to have a new owner in the not-too-distant future, with an astronomical price tag attached. "Alvin and the Chipmunks," in its entirety, has quietly hit the market, with potential buyers sniffing around. The price to acquire the riches contained within this kid-friendly, enduring franchise? $300 million, give or take. And someone, if not multiple someones, are going to be willing to pay the seemingly crazy price, it seems.

According to CNBC, Bagdasarian Productions, the current owner of the "Alvin and the Chipmunks" franchise, has been actively looking for a buyer, and has been working with a financial advisor to get the whole thing sorted out. They've landed on $300 million as the figure, which hasn't scared everyone off, amazingly enough. ViacomCBS is said to be sniffing around, which would likely be a play for Paramount+. Other companies such as Netflix and WarnerMedia, which controls HBO Max, have been making plays for IP and media companies to bolster offerings. So there might be other suitors out there.

No agreement on terms has been made as of this writing, so other buyers could emerge, or potential deals could fall apart. But the fact that this is even happening illustrates the current nature of the entertainment business. Ross Bagdasarian Jr. and his wife, Janice Karman, currently operate Bagdasarian Productions, and his father, Ross Bagdasarian Sr., was responsible for creating Alvin, Simon, and Theodore back in 1958.