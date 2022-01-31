No Way Home Box Office Has Cemented Spider-Man As A Cultural Phenomenon For The Ages

Still playing in nearly 3,700 theaters across the country, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" dropped a mere 21.5% percent in its seventh weekend to take the top spot with $11 million according to Box Office Mojo. Its total now stands at an eye-melting $1.73 billion worldwide. What's more, it has become one of very few films to ever cross $1 billion purely overseas. Meanwhile, domestically, it is a little more than $24 million away from passing "Avatar" ($760 million) to make its way into the top three. That's pretty damn good for a kid from Brooklyn who got bit by a radioactive spider when he was a teenager. Well, three kids who got bit by spiders, but I digress.

Yes, there has been very little competition to get in the way of this movie's success, with "Scream" swooping in to top the charts for a single weekend. Yes, it is connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which no doubt helped to get a lot of meat in seats in the early going. But, at this point, especially when considering just how shockingly well this movie has managed to do during a raging pandemic, it's more than the next cog in the Marvel machine. Spider-Man, as a character and as a franchise, has ascended the ranks in the pop culture landscape to become arguably the superhero on a global scale.

"Spider-Man" has endured through three different eras on the big screen, with Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland all playing the part in their own way. There are different generations of fans now who all have their Spidey, and this movie arriving with the promise of reuniting those various incarnations proved to be a bigger deal than any of us anticipated. This ended up having the same level of attraction as bringing back "Star Wars" with "The Force Awakens." Yes, "Spider-Man" is on that level now and there is no denying it. Not even Batman could claim that level of love worldwide (though a "Bat-Verse" movie would maybe get close). It's Peter Parker's world, we're just living in it.