Official Spider-Man: No Way Home Image Reveals The Big Spoiler Everyone Already Knows By Now

The official image shows all three Spider-Men from "No Way Home" in the same shot, each in an action pose. Tom Holland's Peter Parker, with his Stark Industries-built suit, is front and center. The other two Peters are more indistinguishable thanks to the photo's low lighting, but small differences — like the left suit's slightly brighter color and Peter's signature crouch — reveal that the leftmost figure is Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker, while the right one is Andrew Garfield's. Though the background of the photo is mostly ambiguous, anyone who has seen the movie knows it matches up with the Statue of Liberty-set climax of the film.

After years of speculation about a multiverse reunion, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" brought together all three actors who had played live-action versions of the Marvel hero. Waegner expressed excitement about getting the cast together, saying that "each of them brought their own style to the franchise and to the big screen for the fans." Before and Afters also ran a second image of multiple Peter Parkers alongside the interview, this one showing two Spider-Men perched near the crown of the Statue of Liberty.