Spider-Man: No Way Home Closes In On Avatar's Domestic Box Office Record

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" is web-slinging its way ever closer to the domestic box office record held by James Cameron's "Avatar." It seemed unthinkable that any movie would gross this much during the pandemic but spiders have legs, as they say, and so does "No Way Home" in theaters. According to Variety, the 27th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is only $25 million away from catching "Avatar," which raked in $760 million at the box office in North America.

That's an important distinction to make, since "Avatar" is still the highest-grossing film of all time globally. Box Office Mojo lists its worldwide gross as $2.7 billion, and it doesn't seem likely that Spider-Man will be swinging that high. However, it's still an impressive feat that the movie is now almost right up there with "The Force Awakens" and "Avengers: Endgame," which hold the top two positions in North America, with a gross of $936 million and $858 million, respectively.

"No Way Home" opened on December 17, 2021, in the U.S. so it's been out for six weeks already, but it's still going strong and has, in fact, topped the box office for all but one week. The new "Scream" movie dethroned it on its opening weekend, but then Spider-Man was right back on top of the box office the following week. Another important thing to note is that "No Way Home" has not even opened in China, the largest filmgoing market in the world. Yet it has already grossed over a billion dollars internationally.